 Samsung Galaxy M34 - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy M34

Samsung Galaxy M34 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 16,499 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 1280 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M34 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M34 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 08 December 2023
Key Specs
₹16,499
128 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Samsung Exynos 1280
50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
13 MP
6000 mAh
Android v13
6 GB
Samsung Galaxy M34 Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M34 in India is Rs. 16,499.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy M34 can be purchased for Rs. 16,499.  This is the Samsung Galaxy M34 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy M34 Expert Review

  • Long-lasting battery life
  • Good Cameras
  • Decent Performance
  • Old fashioned design
  • Missing charger
  • Tons of bloatware

Samsung Galaxy M34 Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy M34 does a lot of things right for its price. It's fast, the battery lasts a long time, and the main camera takes good photos for your social media and other basic needs. 

Samsung Galaxy M34 Full Specifications

  • Samsung Exynos 1280
  • 13 MP
  • 6000 mAh
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Up to 51 Hours(4G)
  • 6000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 25W
  • Li-ion
  • Single
  • Slo-motion
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 13 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Yes
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Midnight Blue, Prism Silver, Waterfall Blue
  • 161.7 mm
  • 8.8 mm
  • 208 grams
  • 77.2 mm
  • Super AMOLED
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with notch
  • 396 ppi
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 82.9 %
  • 120 Hz
  • 1000 nits
  • 20:9
  • July 7, 2023 (Official)
  • Samsung
  • Samsung One UI
  • Android v13
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 64 bit
  • 5 nm
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 6 GB
  • Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Mali-G68
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 128 GB
  • Up to 100 GB
Samsung Galaxy M34 Competitors
