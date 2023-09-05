IBPS PO 2023 Prelims admit card to be released soon! Check 5 preparation apps for maximum results
The IBPS PO 2023 Preliminary (Prelims) exams' online application process is closed, admit card is to be released soon. Learn about the best 5 preparation apps to ace the exam.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts exams every year to select candidates for Probationary Officers positions.
This year IBPS has released 3049 vacancies for which it will conduct exams in two phases: Preliminary (Premilms) and mains.
The IBPS PO 2023 Prelims exam is scheduled for September 23, September 30, and October 1, 2023. The main exam will commence on November 5.
The online application form process has finally been closed and IBPS will soon be releasing the candidate’s admit card on the official website. Now, tap to know about the 5 best apps for exam preparation.
Career Launcher app: This app covers different sections of bank exams such as quantitative aptitude, English, reasoning, general awareness, and more. It also notifies about about latest exam updates.
Testbook: This app covers general knowledge, current affairs, and others. It provides high-quality study material, previous year question papers, mock tests and more.
Pocket Aptitude: This app focuses on logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude, easy and tough questions, and more. It provides a number of practical questions for candidates to prepare effectively.
Adda 247: This app provides current affairs, study material, quizzes, video lectures, doubt sessions, and more for candidates to prepare for exams.
Jagran Josh Current Affairs & GK App: This app provides daily updates on current affairs and also covers general knowledge that will likely come in the exam.