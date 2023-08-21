IBPS PO exam to be held soon! Are you prepared? Check these 4 apps to crack this exam
Photo Credit: Pexels
Today is the last date to apply for the IBPS PO exam. Have you applied yet? If not hurry up.
Photo Credit: Pexels
IBPS PO 2023 exam is likely to be held in September or October. So you would need to speed up your preparation and start giving various mock tests.
Photo Credit: Pexels
There are various apps from which you can take help. Check out the 4 apps given below:
Photo Credit: Pexels
Adda 247: As part of the Adda 247 group, Bankers Adda provides online coaching for IBPS PO.
Photo Credit: Pexels
This app covers a wide range of topics including basic Maths, advanced Accounting, Economy, and Finance.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Unacademy: It is a renowned app for banking exams including IBPS PO. Through the Unacademy app, You can get access to various digital study materials, live broadcast videos by top educators, and test series to enhance your practice.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Testbook: This app offers a diverse range of resources for IBPS PO exam preparation.
Photo Credit: Pexels
With the Testbook app, you can get live doubt-solving sessions from experts, study notes, and Mock tests to be prepared for the exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Embibe: It is a virtual platform for interactive learning. It is known for its top faculties, series of video lectures, and comprehensive study materials.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check more
Embibe features AI-powered learning modules to further enhance the learning experience.