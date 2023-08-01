IIMC admissions 2023: Check 5 best apps to clear CUET PG

Do you want to become a journalist? Indian Institute of Mass Communication is India’s top institute to pursue PGD in journalism. You can get admission there after clearing CUET PG. The admission process at IIMC is about to start.

Toprankers: It offers a comprehensive mock test series that covers all the topics and question types that are likely to appear in the CUET PGexam. It has a team of experienced teachers who provide video lectures on all the topics that are covered in the CUET PG exam.

In order to prepare for CUET PG you need rigorous practice. Check out these 5 apps that can help you clear this exam

National Test Abhyas: It is a platform that offers a variety of practice tests for CUET PG. These tests are designed to help you assess your preparation level and identify your areas of weakness. 

It also provides a detailed analysis of your performance, which can help you improve your score.

Testbook CUET: It is a popular app that provides end-to-end preparation material and Subject-specific notes for CUET PG  preparation. It also has Blog posts with exam-related updates.

Unacademy: This app offers Live and recorded video lectures for CUET PG. 

It also provides practice questions and mock tests with expert guidance.

Byju's: This app offers Study material, textbooks, and PDF notes for CUET PG preparation.

It also provides Question banks, Quizzes, previous year papers, and mock tests for regular practice.

