IIT Bombay: Fees, courses, average pay package students get
Planning to get into the IITs? Here, know a bit about IIT Bombay, one of the top engineering colleges in the country including fees, offered courses and the average pay package.
One of the most respected engineering colleges in India is IIT Bombay. This platform is considered to be best for students who want a career in engineering.
IIT Bombay is known for its tough courses and reputation for churning out world-class engineers. This attracts tens of thousands of students each year although very few get into it due to the tough competition.
Let’s check out what IIT Bombay has to offer to the aspiring students.
IIT Bombay offers multiple bachelor's and master's courses. Students can opt for their M.Tech, B.Tech, MBA, M.Sc, Bachelor of Science, and many more courses. The list of courses is virtually endless.
The college’s course fees are different for each course, however, the starting range is from Rs.218500.
The average pay package students get after completing any engineering course ranges from Rs. 22.7 LPA.
To get admission in IIT Bombay, students need to clear the JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams.
Interested students can take the JEE exam twice a year if they fail to secure a position on the first attempt.
To prepare for JEE exams, you can check out apps like Unacadamy, IIT JEE Mains & Advanced Prep app, JEE Main Exam app, PCM Formulas, and more.