Starting your IIT JEE preparation early? Check out tips and 5 apps to make you exam ready
Strengthen basics: Master the basics in different subjects such as physics, chemistry, and maths. Then go to the advanced level of learning for the exam.
Right study material: Gather sufficient and right study material and notes to make your learning journey easier.
Revise and practice: Revision is a must! Once you complete the topics and syllabus, always revisit the content and give topic-wise tests to keep your learning intact.
Stay up-to-date with syllabus: Keep an eye on the official notifications and updates for any change in exam pattern or syllabus so you don't miss out on anything.
Toppr: This app covers courses for various competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, AIIMs and more. It provides topic-wise video lectures, exam strategies, mock tests, study material, sample papers, and more.
Unacademy Learning App: This app provides high-quality video content for a better understanding of the topic. It also offers interactive sessions with experts to clear doubts.
NTA Abhyas App for JEE Main: This app was launched by former HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank for students preparing for JEE exam. It offers practice question papers along with detailed answers for correction and improvement.
Swayam App by MHRD: This app provides video lectures, study materials, mock tests as well as live doubt and discussion sessions.
PCM Formulas: This app consists of formulas, equations, theorems, and more so you learn and practice while keeping them handy at all times.