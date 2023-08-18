 IIT, Madras: Fees, course, average pay package

Know everything about IIT Madras in brief: From fees, offered courses to average pay packet that students receive.

Engineering is one of the popular courses in India and is known top college for technical studies. One such college every student wishes to study in is IIT Madras.

IIT Madras is one of the leading IIT branches that offers a plethora of courses and opportunities for students.

Let’s explore what the college has to offer to aspiring students.

IIT Madras offers a multitude of engineering courses ranging from aerospace engineering, biotechnology, chemical engineering, civil engineering and much more.

The scope of studies in top engineering courses is endless here and the course curriculum is vast that will make the students well prepared for the demands of the profession.

 IIT Madras also provides learning sources such as CCE, NPTEL, GIAN, and teaching learning centres.

The college’s course fees are different for each course, however, the starting range is from Rs.209550.

The average package students get after completing their course ranges from 21.48 LPA.

To get admission to college students need to give JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams to secure their seat.

To prepare for JEE exams, students can take help from learning apps such as Byjus, Unacadamey, Khan Academy and more.

