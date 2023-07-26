Tips for stress-free JEE preparation and 5 apps for better study
Photo Credit: pexels
Are you preparing for the next JEE exam? Here are a few tips for a stress-free study and 5 apps that will help you all the way.
Photo Credit: pexels
JEE Main and JEE Advanced are recognized as the most challenging entrance exams in India. Students aiming for prestigious engineering colleges must excel in these exams to achieve their dreams.
Photo Credit: pexels
During preparation, students often get anxious and stressed with so much syllabus to cover. Therefore, follow these tips to have a stress-free preparation and, over and above that, take a look at 5 JEE preparation apps that will help you prepare well.
Photo Credit: pexels
Avoid continuous study
Photo Credit: pexels
Studying continuous 8 to 10 hours can exhaust students, and this prevents them from properly assimilating their learning. Therefore, take short breaks in between studying to refresh your memory.
Photo Credit: pexels
Create small goals
Photo Credit: pexels
Creating small goals with a roadmap always keeps you on track and you stay motivated as you complete your goals.
Photo Credit: pexels
Do not compare with others
Photo Credit: pexels
Comparing yourself with others' way of preparation can demotivate you which can impact your learning negatively. Focus on your journey and progress for better results.
Photo Credit: pexels
Look for a bigger picture
Photo Credit: pexels
Sometimes we get negative thoughts or simply get bored with our studies. During those times remind yourself of your dreams and how you can achieve, and benefit, from them. Now, check out the apps that will help you succeed
Photo Credit: pexels
Toppr app
Photo Credit: pexels
This app provides learning resources and a personalized preparation plan for students. In addition, it offers learning solutions to students preparing for JEE MAINS and other competitive exams like NEET, AIIMS, etc.
Photo Credit: pexels
JEE Main Prep app
Photo Credit: pexels
This app has the entire preparation cycle. It covers each subject by complete syllabus-based section-wise mock tests. It also has a subject-wise question bank for practice.
Photo Credit: pexels
IIT JEE Formulae & Notes app
Photo Credit: pexels
This app makes sure you have all resources to learn and revise important theorems, formulae, and equations that are crucial for the exam.
Photo Credit: pexels
Unacademy Learning App
Photo Credit: pexels
In this app, toppers give lectures to students preparing for the JEE exam. This app has video lectures and study materials to make students exam ready.
Photo Credit: pexels
Tap to know more
PCM Formulas app
Photo Credit: pexels
This provides a complete repository of formulas, equations, theorems, and postulates essential for practice and solving exam questions.