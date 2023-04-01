iOS 16.5 update is on the way! Know what's coming to your iPhone
Soon after the release of iOS 16.4 update, Apple has rolled out iOS 16.5 Beta 1. Know what benefits it has to offer.
iOS 16.4 was launched just days ago and it brought a bunch of new features including voice isolation, new emojis, push notifications for safari to several bug fixes.
Now, Apple has rolled out the initial beta versions of the upcoming iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 updates to beta testers.
Individuals who have registered their accounts for Apple's no-cost beta testing program can activate the beta version of the iOS 16.5 beta.
So, what new benefits will the next iOS 16 update bring for iPhone users?
iOS 16.5 is expected to be a minor update with a just couple of changes, a MacRumors report suggested.
Some of these updates have been revealed in the first beta update of iOS 16.5.
Apple has introduced fresh Siri commands that can initiate or terminate a screen recording, 9to5Mac reported.
In addition, iOS 16.5 will feature a distinct Sports tab in the Apple News app.
Furthermore, a code in iOS 16.5 indicates that Apple has been developing a novel quad-box Picture-in-Picture mode for streaming sports within the Apple TV app.
You can expect the iOS 16.5 update to be rolled out soon as Apple is gearing up for the announcement of the iOS 17 during the WWDC event in June.