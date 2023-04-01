Home How To iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now

iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now

Updated your iPhone to the latest iOS 16.4 version? Do it now, if for nothing else than to try out this voice isolation feature. Here's how to use it.

Apr 01 2023, 17:34 IST
iPhone calls
View all Images
You can have crystal clear conversations on iPhone calls with this new iOS 16.4 feature. (Pexels)

Apple has rolled out the latest iOS 16.4 update for all the eligible iPhones. It has seeded a slew of interesting features such as new emojis, better crash detection feature, Weather app updates with voiceover support, push notifications for Safari, a podcast interface update, and a lot more. Among these, there is one really useful feature for your iPhone calls that will result in super-clear phone conversations.

All this is possible due to the Voice Isolation feature for cellular calls. However, before you get to use it, you have to update your iPhone to iOS 16.4 version. Before this, Apple had restricted the use of the Voice Isolation feature to VoIP calls made through applications such as FaceTime and WhatsApp. This works exactly like the active noise cancellation that you may get in some earbuds. Enabling the Voice Isolation feature on an iPhone causes the device's microphone to filter out any background noise around the speaker, preventing it from being transmitted to the other side of the call.

Wondering how to use it? Here's a quick step-by-step guide for you to enable voice isolation on your iPhone.

How to enable voice isolation on iPhone

Step 1:

First of all, open the iPhone app and then call a person.
Step 2:

When you are on a call, simply pull down the Control Center from the top-right corner of the iPhone screen. 
Step 3:

There, tap on the Mic Mode button.
Step 4:

This will open the mic mode settings, where you will find the Voice Isolation option. Tap on it and voice isolation is active now.
Step 5:

Similarly, you can choose 'Wide Spectrum' in case you want both voice and all the sounds around you to be heard.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 17:33 IST
