iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now

Apple has rolled out the latest iOS 16.4 update for all the eligible iPhones. It has seeded a slew of interesting features such as new emojis, better crash detection feature, Weather app updates with voiceover support, push notifications for Safari, a podcast interface update, and a lot more. Among these, there is one really useful feature for your iPhone calls that will result in super-clear phone conversations.

All this is possible due to the Voice Isolation feature for cellular calls. However, before you get to use it, you have to update your iPhone to iOS 16.4 version. Before this, Apple had restricted the use of the Voice Isolation feature to VoIP calls made through applications such as FaceTime and WhatsApp. This works exactly like the active noise cancellation that you may get in some earbuds. Enabling the Voice Isolation feature on an iPhone causes the device's microphone to filter out any background noise around the speaker, preventing it from being transmitted to the other side of the call.

Wondering how to use it? Here's a quick step-by-step guide for you to enable voice isolation on your iPhone.