iPhone 11 gets MASSIVE discount during Flipkart sale
Looking for an iPhone deal without paying a hefty amount? A massive discount has been announced on the iPhone 11. Know how much it will cost you.
Flipkart is back with another sale! Big Bachat Dhamaal sale which is live till 21st May and it is offering premium smartphones at an affordable price.
Among these fascinating deals is one on the iPhone 11. It has received a massive discount.
It packs A13 Bionic chipset performance coupled with excellent battery life and an impressive dual camera system of 12MP each. In short, iPhone 11 is an amazing option for iPhone fans.
The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900.
During the sale, you can nab it for just Rs. 40999 with a flat Rs. 2901 discount. There are a couple of bank offers too that will further reduce the price.
You can get 10 percent off on DBS Bank credit card transactions with up to Rs. 750.
The deal becomes interesting when you consider exchanging your old smartphone. Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 30000 through an eye-catching exchange offer.
After this massive discount, the price of the iPhone 11 can be reduced to just Rs. 10249.
However, you should note that the exchange amount solely depends on the brand, model, and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.