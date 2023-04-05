iPhone 11 price cut! Flipkart deal lowers price to just 13999; Check delightful deal
If you're looking for a smartphone which offers good performance at a not-so-premium price, the iPhone 11 could be one of the best options in the market.
It is powered by the A13 Bionic processor, sports two 12MP dual cameras and has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display.
Apple iPhone 11 was launched back in 2019 and turned into an instant hit, becoming the best-selling smartphone globally for 2 years running.
Apple usually supports iPhones for a period of 5 years, so the iPhone 11 makes a good purchase.
With this amazing Flipkart offer, the iPhone 11 can be yours for just Rs. 13999. Here's how you can grab it.
The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900. After the initial discount, it is available for Rs. 40999 on the e-commerce platform.
Additionally, you can get a staggering Rs. 27000 off on the price of the iPhone 11 if you exchange your old smartphone.
If you're able to fetch the exchange maximum discount for your old smartphone, the price of the iPhone 11 drops down to just Rs. 13999!
Lastly, get a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions and a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023.