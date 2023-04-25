iPhone 11 price cut to just Rs. 14749! You can own the phone investment guru Warren Buffett uses
Photo Credit: Amazon
Here is a great opportunity to buy the iPhone 11 as it has got a deep price cut. Notably, it is the same phone that investment guru and billionaire Warren Buffett owns.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Flipkart is offering an initial 6 percent discount on Apple iPhone 11.
Photo Credit: Pexels
With the initial discount available you can buy iPhone 11 for just Rs. 40999.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Not just this, you can further reduce the price of the smartphone using the exchange deal and bank offers.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Product Page
On Flipkart you get an exchange deal discount up to Rs. 26250 for iPhone 11.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Note that the exchange deal amount depends on the resale value of the old device you trade in.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Also, you will have to confirm whether the exchange offer is available at your place or not by entering the pincode of your area.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The deal doesn’t end here. You also get a few bank offers on Flipkart to further reduce the price of the smartphone.
On Flipkart you get 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions, up to Rs. 1000 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
While the Flipkart offers another bank discount that gives 5 percent cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
Read more
After including all the discounts you will be able to own the iPhone 11 for just Rs. 14749.