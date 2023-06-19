iPhone 11 price slashed by a massive 18% in this Amazon Deal

 You can grab the iPhone 11 on Amazon now at a very low price as a massive discount is available on it.

 The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 49900, but you can buy it now at a much lower price.

 Amazon has announced a price drop on it and it can be yours right now with an 18 percent discount.

After this initial discount, the iPhone 11 is available for Rs. 40999 on the e-commerce platform.

 You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing exciting exchange offers and bank benefits on the smartphone.

 You can get a staggering Rs. 19750 off on the price of the iPhone 11 if you exchange your old smartphone.

You should note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

There is another Rs. 3000 Instant Discount available on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transactions.

 Amazon is also offering several other bank offers to reduce the price of the smartphone.

 iPhone 11 features A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine, but is not a 5G-enabled smartphone.

