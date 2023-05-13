iPhone 12 Mini price cut: On Flipkart, get it for just 20999; here is how
In what will be some great news for Apple fans, iPhone 12 Mini price cut has been rolled out on Flipkart. You can grab it for as low as Rs. 20999 with discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits. Read on to know how.
Apple iPhone 12 Mini is a compact phone, but it packs the internals of the much bigger iPhone 12.
Those who like a compact smartphone, have very limited choice. One of them is the iPhone 12 Mini.
It is the last of Apple’s ‘Mini’ smartphones and offers almost all the features of the much larger iPhone 12, but in a compact 5.4-inch design.
iPhone 12 Mini is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset.
Flipkart has announced a massive iPhone 12 Mini price cut that can go as low as Rs. 20999.
For this to be possible, you need to go for discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits.
iPhone 12 Mini, 64GB variant, is originally priced at Rs. 59900 on Flipkart.
Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs. 50999 with the initial discount. This discount is as high as Rs. 8901.
You can further drive the price down with other exchange and bank offers.
Through the Flipkart exchange offer, you can get up to a staggering Rs. 30000 off.
If your old phone is of a good brand and in perfect working order, you will be able to get a good value on it. Also, check if the exchange is available in your area.
And if you are able to get the maximum discount offered, you can purchase the iPhone 12 Mini for just Rs. 20999!
iPhone 12 Mini buyers can also opt for bank offers, including a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.