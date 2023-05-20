iPhone 12 Mini price cut rolled out; check discount amount

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 20, 2023
 If you want to purchase the iPhone 12 mini? It is available now with a massive price cut.

The Apple iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display, the A14 Bionic processor, and a dual-camera system.

The iPhone 12 mini has a number of features that are similar to the other top-of-the-line iPhone 12 models. This includes 5G connectivity, Ceramic Shield, and MagSafe.

However, it is the smallest of the four iPhone 12 series models, making it ideal for those who want a compact iPhone. Now, we have found a great deal on Flipkart for you.

The price of the 64GB variant of the Apple iPhone 12 mini has been cut from Rs. 59900 to Rs. 20999 on Flipkart.

There is a huge initial 14 percent discount on the Apple iPhone 12 mini bringing price down to Rs. 50999.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini exchange offer can go as high as up to Rs. 30000 if you exchange your old smartphone.

Do note that the exchange value depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Unless you have a relatively new phone, from a good brand, and perfect working condition, you are unlikely to get the full exchange value.

If you’re able to get the maximum exchange discount offered, you can grab iPhone 12 mini for as low as 20999!

In bank offers, there is a flat 10 percent off on DBS Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also, 5% instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

