iPhone 12 Mini price cut to 23499 from 59900; bag deal this way
iPhone 12 Mini price has been cut to less than Rs. 25000 during Flipkart sale.
iPhone 12 Mini is a compact iPhone and here is how to not pay the full price.
Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale is on and it will continue until May 10.
A significant discount has been announced during the Flipkart sale on the compact iPhone 12 Mini.
iPhone 12 mini price is actually Rs. 59900. But you don't have to pay that.
You can now purchase the iPhone 12 Mini for just Rs. 23499, making it an outstanding deal.
iPhone 12 Mini price cut offer on the iPhone 12 Mini involves exchanging your old smartphone too.
You can get a 14 percent initial discount, reducing the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs. 50999 from its full price of Rs. 59900.
There are bank card offers too. Through SBI credit card EMI transactions, you can receive a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1250.
Flipkart is also offering an additional discount of up to Rs. 26250 in an exchange deal.
These offers together will bring down the price to around Rs. 23499.
All you will need to do is to visit the Flipkart website and find the iPhone 12 Mini. Then choose the 'Buy with Exchange' option.
Pick the brand of phone that you are exchanging along with its model and IMEI number. It will tell you the value of the phone.
The iPhone 12 Mini features a 5.4-inch display and is powered by a powerful A14 Bionic Chip.
Its dual-camera setup at the back has two 12MP lenses, and it also offers 5G connectivity.