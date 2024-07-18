iPhone 14 available with 21% discount on Amazon
iPhone 14 is currently available on Amazon at Rs. 62,800, down from its original MRP of Rs. 79,900, marking a significant 21% discount.
iPhone 14 offers a 15.40 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display for vibrant and immersive visuals.
iPhone 14 features a 12MP camera that can capture better photos in any lighting condition with its advanced camera system.
Experience cinematic quality with 4K Dolby Vision at up to 30 fps, now enhanced with Cinematic mode.
Action mode in camera app ensures smooth, steady handheld videos for professional-quality footage.
Key safety features include Crash Detection, which automatically calls for help when needed.
iPhone 14 offers up to 20 hours of video playback, perfect for uninterrupted usage.
When it comes to durability, iPhone 14 features a display with ceramic shield and it has been rated for water resistance, ensuring your device stays protected in everyday use.