 Apple Iphone 14 512gb Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Apple iPhone 14 512GB

    Apple iPhone 14 512GB is a iOS v16 phone, available price is Rs 109,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard) Processor, 3279 mAh Battery and 512 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 14 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 14 512GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    9
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Apple IPhone 14 512GB Price in India

    Apple IPhone 14 512GB price in India starts at Rs.109,900. The lowest price of Apple IPhone 14 512GB is Rs.122,999 on amazon.in.

    Apple Iphone 14 512gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 12 MP
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    • 3279 mAh
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Battery
    • 3279 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Retina Flash
    • Sensor-shift Image Stabilization
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • F1.5
    • 5 x Digital Zoom 2 x Optical Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • 3840x2160 @ 24 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 12 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 3.6" sensor size)
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Yes
    • F1.9
    Design
    • 146.7 mm
    • 7.8 mm
    • 71.5 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Dust proof
    • 172 grams
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 6 meter)
    • Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, Product Red
    Display
    • 457 ppi
    • OLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1200 nits
    • 60 Hz
    • Yes with notch
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • 86.89 %
    • Yes
    • 1170 x 2532 pixels
    • 19.5:9
    • Yes
    General
    • No
    • iPhone 14 512GB
    • September 9, 2022 (Official)
    • iOS v16
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Apple
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
    • Lightning
    • No
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.3
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N30 TDD N38 / N40 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 TDD N38 / N40 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Apple A15 Bionic
    • 6 GB
    • Apple GPU (Five-core graphics)
    • Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard)
    • 5 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    • No
    • NVMe
    Apple Iphone 14 512gb