iPhone 14 Price cut: Check out huge discounts and offers on Flipkart

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 28, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

Check out this huge offer available on iPhone 14. Also, take advantage of bank and exchange offers. 

Photo Credit: Apple

Planning to buy an iPhone 14? Now, you can get this feature-filled smartphone at a very reasonable price range.

Photo Credit: Apple

Flipkart is offering a huge iPhone 14 Price cut with great discounts and bank offers.

Buy here!
Photo Credit: Apple

Originally, the iPhone 14 is priced at Rs.69990 for the 128GB variant. However, you can get it at Rs.56999.

Photo Credit: Apple

This will give you a great 18 percent discount on iPhone 14 if you purchase it from Flipkart.

Photo Credit: Apple

This is not it, you can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the iPhone 14 price.

Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple

You can get 10 percent off up to Rs.1000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.7500.

Photo Credit: Apple

You can also take advantage of exchange offers and can get up to Rs.48000 off.

Photo Credit: Apple

However, keep in mind that the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.

Click here