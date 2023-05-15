iPhone 14 Pro price cut: Check big discount, bag deal this way

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 15, 2023
Photo Credit: HT Tech

iPhone 14 Pro on your mind? It is a great phone and now this Apple flagship is available with a big Flipkart discount. 

Photo Credit: AFP

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is arguably the best smartphone in the world. The competition is stiff with both Samsung and Google, of course.

Buy here
Photo Credit: AP

Notably, the iPhone 14 Pro packs a 48MP primary camera that has been introduced for the first time on an iPhone and a new pill-shaped cutout along with the Dynamic Island feature. 

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Plus, the powerful performance of the A16 Bionic chipset, better battery life, and even satellite connectivity.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

To get all of these experiences at a much cheaper rate than its MRP, Flipkart has come up with a thrilling deal.

Product Page
Photo Credit: HT Tech

Flipkart offers a flat Rs. 9901 initial discount on iPhone 14 Pro, reducing its price to Rs. 119999 from Rs. 129900.

Photo Credit: Usplash

That's not all about the Flipkart deal. You can exchange your old smartphone in good working condition. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The maximum Flipkart value for your old smartphone is up to Rs. 33000. This will depend on its brand, condition, age and other factors. 

Check Product
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Moreover, bank offers available on HDFC debit and credit cards provide an instant discount of Rs. 3000.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Combining all discounts including exchange offers, and bank offers, the iPhone 14 Pro can cost as low as Rs. 83999.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

However, ensure your old smartphone is in good working condition for maximum exchange value. The discount amount may vary based on the device being exchanged.

Check More