iPhone 14 Pro price cut: Check big discount, bag deal this way
iPhone 14 Pro on your mind? It is a great phone and now this Apple flagship is available with a big Flipkart discount.
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is arguably the best smartphone in the world. The competition is stiff with both Samsung and Google, of course.
Notably, the iPhone 14 Pro packs a 48MP primary camera that has been introduced for the first time on an iPhone and a new pill-shaped cutout along with the Dynamic Island feature.
Plus, the powerful performance of the A16 Bionic chipset, better battery life, and even satellite connectivity.
To get all of these experiences at a much cheaper rate than its MRP, Flipkart has come up with a thrilling deal.
Flipkart offers a flat Rs. 9901 initial discount on iPhone 14 Pro, reducing its price to Rs. 119999 from Rs. 129900.
That's not all about the Flipkart deal. You can exchange your old smartphone in good working condition.
The maximum Flipkart value for your old smartphone is up to Rs. 33000. This will depend on its brand, condition, age and other factors.
Moreover, bank offers available on HDFC debit and credit cards provide an instant discount of Rs. 3000.
Combining all discounts including exchange offers, and bank offers, the iPhone 14 Pro can cost as low as Rs. 83999.
However, ensure your old smartphone is in good working condition for maximum exchange value. The discount amount may vary based on the device being exchanged.