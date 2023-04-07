iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
iPhones have been used as a quick tool to shoot movies by filmmakers and music video directors since years. Check top films shot on Apple iPhones.
iPhone's great camera capabilities, ease of use, portability, and stability make it a go-to option for filmmakers. Here’s a list of movies, documentaries, and short films that are shot on iPhones.
Fursat (2022): Apple has recently released "Fursat," a short film shot entirely on the iPhone 14 Pro. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film is now available on YouTube.
Tangerine (2015): Sean Baker's indie film about transgender prostitutes in LA was shot on an iPhone 5S, gaining critical acclaim at Sundance Film Festival.
Unsane (2018): Steven Soderbergh's psychological thriller was shot entirely on an iPhone 7 Plus, showcasing the device's high-quality abilities.
Detour (2016): French director Michel Gondry shot this film on iPhone 7 as part of a promotional campaign for Apple.
9 Rides (2017): A feature film about an Uber driver receiving life-altering news on New Year's Eve. It is shot on an iPhone 6s.
Romance in NYC (2014): Shot on an iPhone 6, this film was shot by Emmy-winning director Tristan Pope.
Snow Steam Iron (2017): Zack Snyder's short film was shot entirely on an iPhone 7 and exclusively released on the social media platform Vero.
High Flying Bird (2019): Steven Soderbergh's sports drama was shot entirely on an iPhone 8, demonstrating the director's preference for the device.
Uneasy Lies the Mind (2014): This feature film, shot on an iPhone 5 with the addition of cinema lenses, was touted as the first to be entirely shot on an iPhone.