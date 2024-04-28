iPhone 15, PlayStation 5 Slim, air coolers and more: 5 top items Blinkit delivers in 10 minutes

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 28, 2024
Photo Credit: Blinkit

Check out electronic products such as iPhone 15, PlayStation 5 Slim, and more which you can order from Blinkit.

Photo Credit: Blinkit

Want quick delivery for your electronic products and save the hassle of going out in the sun? Then, worry not because Blinkit have got you covered.

Photo Credit: Google Play Store

Blinkit delivers a wide range of electronic products to your doorstep in just 10 minutes. Therefore, you do not have to go to the store or wait for days.

Photo Credit: Blinkit

Check out the top electronic products which you can order from Blinkit.

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15: The new generation iPhone can be delivered to your house in 10-15 minutes.

Buy here!
Photo Credit: Blinkit/X

PlayStation 5 Slim: Order Sony PS5 Slim and PS5 Digital Edition from Blinkit with ease.

Photo Credit: Blinkit/X

Symphony Air Cooler: Beat the heat with the Symphony Air Cooler available to order on Blinkit in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen): Make your home a smart home with Amazon Alexa, and get it delivered in 10 minutes.

Check Product
Photo Credit: Reuters

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: You can also get the latest Galaxy S24 series from Blinkit.

Know more!
Check related web stories:
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
Google Maps tests Live Activities feature on iPhone for enhanced real-time navigation
View more