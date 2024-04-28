iPhone 15, PlayStation 5 Slim, air coolers and more: 5 top items Blinkit delivers in 10 minutes
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 28, 2024
Check out electronic products such as iPhone 15, PlayStation 5 Slim, and more which you can order from Blinkit.
Want quick delivery for your electronic products and save the hassle of going out in the sun? Then, worry not because Blinkit have got you covered.
Blinkit delivers a wide range of electronic products to your doorstep in just 10 minutes. Therefore, you do not have to go to the store or wait for days.
Check out the top electronic products which you can order from Blinkit.
iPhone 15: The new generation iPhone can be delivered to your house in 10-15 minutes.
PlayStation 5 Slim: Order Sony PS5 Slim and PS5 Digital Edition from Blinkit with ease.
Symphony Air Cooler: Beat the heat with the Symphony Air Cooler available to order on Blinkit in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen): Make your home a smart home with Amazon Alexa, and get it delivered in 10 minutes.
Samsung Galaxy S24 series: You can also get the latest Galaxy S24 series from Blinkit.
