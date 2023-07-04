Apple Iphone 15 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Apple iPhone 15 Apple iPhone 15 is a iOS v15 phone, speculated price is Rs 77,990 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.1 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm) Processor , 4200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Apple Iphone 15 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 12 MP

Display 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)

Rear Camera 12 MP + 12 MP

Battery 4200 mAh Battery Type Li-ion

Capacity 4200 mAh

USB Type-C No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

User Replaceable No Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Main Camera Physical Aperture F1.6

Front Camera Physical Aperture F2.2

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 12 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Optical Image Stabilisation Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 4000 x 3000 Pixels

Autofocus Yes Display Display Type OLED

Pixel Density 457 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with notch

Screen Resolution 1170 x 2532 pixels General Brand Apple

Operating System iOS v15

Fingerprint Sensor No

Network 5G: Not Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available

Model iPhone 15

Launch Date August 23, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack Lightning Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM Performance Processor Hexa Core (3.1 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm)

RAM 8 GB

Coprocessor Apple M14 motion

Graphics Apple GPU (four-core graphics)

Processor Fabrication 5 nm

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Apple A14 Bionic Smart TV Features Camera 12 MP + 12 MP Special Features Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

