iPhone 15 price and much more-check it all out here.
Photo Credit: Apple
In our Apple iPhone 15 roundup, check out all the details, including price, launch date, specs and all that is expected. ( Representative photo)
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Product Page
Analysts reports and leaks have revealed a lot about the upcoming iPhone 15 series. ( Representative photo)
Photo Credit: HT Tech
iPhone 15 launch date is likely in September, 2023. iPhone 14 was launched on September 7 last year. iPhone 15 launch will likely be in the 1st week of September 2023. ( Representative photo)
Photo Credit: Apple
There will likely be a wide difference between the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro models, as per the leaks and rumors. ( Representative photo)
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to run on a powerful A17 Bionic chip. ( Representative photo)
Photo Credit: Pixabay
On the other hand, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might get an enhanced version of the A16.( Representative photo)
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Apple may hike iPhone 15 price. According to analyst Jeff Pu, a USD 100 price hike is expected for the iPhone 15 Pro. If this turns out to be true, the iPhone 15 Pro would top USD 1000.( Representative photo)
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a dark red color option and iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus can get light blue and pink as options.( Representative photo)
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 design will likely be more rounded rather than sharp, unlike the current iPhones are today.( Representative photo)
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 Series design may take elements from the iPhone 11 Pro Max, according to a report by Tom's Guide. All the iPhone 15 models can get thin and curved bezels.
All iPhone 15 models will get the Dynamic Island. It will replace the notch that is currently seen on iPhone 14 Plus. ( Representative photo)
Photo Credit: HT Tech
iPhone 15 may also see Lightning port getting replaced by USB-C, as per Tom's Guide. This is mainly because the European Union has officially mandated that all phones will have to use USB-C by 2024.iPhone 15 could get a periscope camera. And, according to analysts at Nomura, the basic iPhone 15 will get a Pro-like camera this time. ( Representative photo)
Photo Credit: Apple
“They will have main cameras (wide) upgraded to 48MP with image sensor size at 1/1.5” (slightly smaller than the iPhone 14 Pro’s 48MP sensor size, but much better than i14’s 12MP one)," Nomura said. ( Representative photo)
Photo Credit: Apple
Click here
"We had assumed Apple would stick to form and come out with four models that match the current iPhone offerings, with 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro OLED panels, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max screens," Tom's Guide said.
"There could be a slight change to that though, as the iPhone 15 could be a 6.2-inch phone," Tom's Guide added.
( Representative photo)