iPhone 15 price: Good news! Phone may get massive 48 MP camera; will there be a price hike?
Photo Credit: Apple/Representative photo
Wondering about the Apple iPhone 15 price? It will get massive upgrades including the awesome 48 MP primary camera.
Photo Credit: HT Tech/Representative photo
Product Page
Yes, it will undergo massive changes in 2023 and the biggest is about the iPhone 15 48 MP primary camera.
Photo Credit: HT Tech/Representative photo
iPhone 15 will likely launch during the Fall of 2023. SO, What all is coming to the plain vanilla iPhone 15?
Photo Credit: Apple/Representative photo
Dynamic-Island, which transformed the previous i-shaped pill cutout and turned it into a repository of useful features.
Photo Credit: Apple/Representative photo
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will most likely be upgraded to the A16 Bionic chipset, which is presently on the premium iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Photo Credit: Apple/Representative photo
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to get the USB-C port as Apple scraps the age-old lightning port.
Photo Credit: Apple/Representative photo
In what will probably be a fan favourite, iPhone 15 will get a 48MP primary camera that Apple introduced last year on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Photo Credit: Apple/Representative photo
In fact, if and when this happens, it will be the first time that Apple will actually house a massive 48MP camera on a standard iPhone. Till now, the vanilla iPhones had the 12MP primary camera.
Photo Credit: Apple/Representative photo
If things go well for Apple fans, iPhone 15 48MP camera will not likely cause any price hike either!
Photo Credit: HT Tech/ Representative photo
Click here
The same is not true for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max as they face the prospect of a big price hike. In fact, the iPhone 15 Pro is likely to create history as its price is likely to breach the $1000.