Launched on September 12, 2023, the iPhone 15 Pro Max stands as Apple's pinnacle of smartphone innovation, tailored to meet the discerning needs of high-end users including professionals looking for cinema-grade videos and photography.

With a starting price of Rs. 1,59,900 for the base 256GB storage variant, the iPhone 15 Pro Max delivers premium features and unparalleled performance.

Boasting Gorilla Glass protection on the back and Ceramic Shield on the front, the iPhone 15 Pro Max ensures durability without compromising on style.

Sleek Design, Smart Functions: Encased in a Titanium chassis and textured matte glass back, the iPhone 15 Pro Max introduces an Action button for customizable functionality.

Featuring a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with HDR support, the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers a visual feast with crisp details and vibrant colors.

Equipped with a versatile 48MP + 12MP + 12MP triple rear camera setup and a 12MP front camera, the iPhone 15 Pro Max redefines mobile photography with advanced features like 5X optical zoom and Cinematic Mode.

Fueled by a robust 4441mAh Li-ion battery, the iPhone 15 Pro Max supports fast wired charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging for uninterrupted usage.

Powered by the cutting-edge A17 Pro chipset and available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, the iPhone 15 Pro Max ensures seamless multitasking and ample storage capacity.

 With dual SIM support including nano-SIM and eSIM capabilities, the iPhone 15 Pro Max ensures flexibility in network connectivity, catering to diverse user preferences.

