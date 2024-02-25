iPhone 15 Pro Max: Elevating smartphone experience - Know it all in brief
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Launched on September 12, 2023, the iPhone 15 Pro Max stands as Apple's pinnacle of smartphone innovation, tailored to meet the discerning needs of high-end users including professionals looking for cinema-grade videos and photography.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Product Page
With a starting price of Rs. 1,59,900 for the base 256GB storage variant, the iPhone 15 Pro Max delivers premium features and unparalleled performance.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Boasting Gorilla Glass protection on the back and Ceramic Shield on the front, the iPhone 15 Pro Max ensures durability without compromising on style.
Photo Credit: Apple
Sleek Design, Smart Functions: Encased in a Titanium chassis and textured matte glass back, the iPhone 15 Pro Max introduces an Action button for customizable functionality.
Photo Credit: AP
Featuring a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with HDR support, the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers a visual feast with crisp details and vibrant colors.
Photo Credit: Apple
Equipped with a versatile 48MP + 12MP + 12MP triple rear camera setup and a 12MP front camera, the iPhone 15 Pro Max redefines mobile photography with advanced features like 5X optical zoom and Cinematic Mode.
Photo Credit: Apple
Fueled by a robust 4441mAh Li-ion battery, the iPhone 15 Pro Max supports fast wired charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging for uninterrupted usage.
Photo Credit: Apple
Powered by the cutting-edge A17 Pro chipset and available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, the iPhone 15 Pro Max ensures seamless multitasking and ample storage capacity.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Click here
With dual SIM support including nano-SIM and eSIM capabilities, the iPhone 15 Pro Max ensures flexibility in network connectivity, catering to diverse user preferences.