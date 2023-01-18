 Apple Iphone 15 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro is a iOS v15 phone, available price is Rs 82,990 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard) Processor, 4300 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 15 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 15 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36968/heroimage/148766-v1-apple-iphone-15-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36968/images/Design/148766-v1-apple-iphone-15-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36968/images/Design/148766-v1-apple-iphone-15-pro-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹82,990 (speculated)
    256 GB
    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard)
    12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
    12 MP
    4300 mAh
    iOS v15
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Apple IPhone 15 Pro Price in India

    Apple IPhone 15 Pro price in India starts at Rs.82,990. The lowest price of Apple IPhone 15 Pro is Rs.70,900 on amazon.in.

    Apple Iphone 15 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • 12 MP
    • 4300 mAh
    • 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 4300 mAh
    • Yes, Fast
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation
    • F1.6
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 12 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    Display
    • 1170 x 2532 pixels
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • OLED
    • Yes with notch
    • 457 ppi
    General
    • April 19, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • iOS v15
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Apple
    • iPhone 15 Pro
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Lightning
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.2
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 5 nm
    • Apple A15 Bionic
    • Apple GPU (Five-core graphics)
    • Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard)
    • 12 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • 256 GB
    Apple Iphone 15 Pro