iPhone 15 Pro Max price announced at Apple event 2023; know what you must pay
Excited to know about the newly launched iPhone 15 Pro Max at the Apple 2023 event? Find out the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price now.
A lot was speculated about iPhone 15 Pro Max price and the smartphone has been launched at the Apple event 2023 that was held in the US. So, here is the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price.
iPhone 15 Pro Max price starts at $1,199 (U.S.) or $49.95 (U.S.) per month, available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.
iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes.
iPhone 15 Pro Max features iOS 17, making iPhone even more personal and intuitive with new features.
The iPhone 15 Max Pre-orders begin on Friday, September 15, with availability beginning on Friday, September 22.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is powered by A17 Pro, the industry’s first 3-nanometer chip.
iPhone 15 Pro Max packs the equivalent of seven pro lenses all enabled by A17 Pro.
The smartphone uses the USB‑C connector, a universally accepted standard for charging and transferring data, allowing the same cable to charge iPhone, Mac, iPad, and the updated AirPods Pro (2nd generation).
Customers who buy iPhone 15 Pro Max will receive three free months of Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ with a new subscription.
iOS 17 will be available as a free software update on Monday, September 18.