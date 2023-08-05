Apple Iphone 15 Pro Max Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Home Phone Finder Apple Mobile Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is a iOS v15 phone, speculated price is Rs 149,990 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard) Processor , 4400 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Apple Iphone 15 Pro Max Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 12 MP

Rear Camera 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP

Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Battery 4400 mAh Battery Capacity 4400 mAh

USB Type-C No

Type Li-ion

User Replaceable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Image Resolution 4000 x 3000 Pixels

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, Dual LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Main Camera Physical Aperture F1.6

Resolution 12 MP f/2.3, Primary Camera

Front Camera Physical Aperture F2.3 Design Waterproof Yes, Water resistant, IP68

Ruggedness Dust proof Display Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Pixel Density 457 ppi

Aspect Ratio 19.5:9

Bezelless Display Yes

Screen Size 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Screen Protection Yes

Display Type OLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Resolution 1284 x 2778 pixels General Launch Date August 16, 2023 (Unofficial)

Fingerprint Sensor No

Operating System iOS v15

Network 5G: Not Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available

Brand Apple

Model iPhone 15 Pro Max Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack Lightning

Fm Radio No Network & Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.0

VoLTE Yes

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM

NFC Yes Performance Processor Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard)

Chipset Apple A15 Bionic

RAM 6 GB

Graphics Apple GPU (four-core graphics)

Architecture 64 bit

Processor Fabrication 5 nm Smart TV Features Camera 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Special Features Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory No

