iPhone 15 Pro Max set to do a number of firsts, break quite a few records
If you are planning to buy a new iPhone, then wait! The iPhone 15 Pro Max is likely to break several records as it is set to feature a number of firsts. (Pexels)
With the arrival of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, Apple did something unusual for the first time. (Pexels)
The flagship models of the iPhone 14 series ditched the notch display design in favour of a pill-shaped Dynamic Island. Plus, a new 48MP camera. (HT Tech)
In 2023, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to break several records this year. iPhone 15 launch is expected during the Fall of 2023. (HT Tech)
Recently, a leak via tipster Ice Universe revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is all set to break the record of the thinnest bezels on any smartphone. (Pexels)
The leakster has revealed that the "iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm bezel black edge held by Xiaomi 13." (Unsplash)
Not just this! The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have new unified volume buttons along with a “pressing type” mute button. (Pexels)
Notably, the mute switch is being replaced on an iPhone for the first time since the arrival of the first iPhone. (Unsplash)
Moreover, a much-awaited upgrade in the camera department is the Periscope camera lens and, if that comes true, it will happen for the first time on an iPhone. (Unsplash)
Apart from this, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a USB-C charging port and titanium frame for the first time. (Unsplash)
Last, but not the least, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has also been tipped to get two front selfie cameras, a previous leak by MajinBu had suggested. (Pexels)