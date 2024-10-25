iPhone 15 Pro price drops in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: How to get it with massive discount
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on iPhone 15 Pro during its Big Diwali Sale, check details.
Planning to upgrade to the iPhone Pro model? Then now is the perfect time as Flipkart is hosting the Big Diwali Sale.
Several electronic items across categories are available at huge discounts including smartphones.
Therefore, check out this huge offer available on iPhone 15 Pro and get the smartphone at a reasonable price.
The iPhone 15 Pro originally retails for Rs.119900 for the 128GB variant. However, buyers can get it at Rs.103999 on Flipkart.
Alongside the huge discount, buyers can also avail exciting bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price.
Buyers can get 10% off up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions of Rs. 4,990 and above.
Buyers can also get 10% off up to Rs.750 on SBI Credit Card transactions of Rs. 4,990 and above.
Additionally, with an exchange offer, buyers can get up to a Rs.65600 discount on the iPhone 15 Pro.