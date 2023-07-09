iQOO Neo 6 gets a huge price cut! Check out all the amazing offers here
Photo Credit: HT Tech
If you are planning to bag a new smartphone and are waiting for a perfect deal, then know that Amazon has just rolled out a huge price cut on the iQOO Neo 6 5G.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Buy here
Amazon is offering a whopping 29 percent of initial discount on iQOO Neo 6 5G.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
You can currently buy iQOO Neo 6 for just Rs. 24999 due to the initial discount available on Amazon.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
According to the Amazon price listing the original retail price of iQOO Neo 6 is Rs. 34999.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Product Page
The online shopping site also offers an exchange deal where you can get a discount of up to Rs.23450.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
But keep this in mind that the discount you will get depends on the resale value and the condition of the old smartphone that you will be trading-in.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Amazon also offers a bank discount to further help you in reducing the price of the smartphone.
Photo Credit: Amazon
You can also get 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs.1000.
Photo Credit: Amazon
It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset to make for an excellent experience.
Photo Credit: iQOO
Click here
The smartphone features a 4700mAh Battery with 80W Flash Charge Technology.