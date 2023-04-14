iQOO Neo 7 5G gets huge price drop benefit! Pay 4999 and NOT full MRP of 34999
iQOO Neo 7 5G can be grabbed today for under Rs. 5000 on Amazon.
The recently launched phone is available at a discounted rate along with exchange and bank offers on Amazon.
iQOO Neo 7 5G (8GB+128GB) worth Rs. 34999 can be yours for just Rs. 4999 today.
You will be able to save a whopping amount of up to Rs. 30000 on the iQOO Neo 7 5G.
The Neo 7 is available at a discount of 14 percent for Rs. 29999 on Amazon.
If you exchange your older device, the cost can further come down by up to Rs. 25000.
With the help of discount and exchange offer, iQOO Neo 7 5G price can drop to Rs. 4999.
Bank offers can also be availed while purchasing the phone.
Running on MediaTek Dimensity 8200, the The iQOO Neo 7 5G gets a 6.78 inch AMOLED display.