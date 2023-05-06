iQOO Neo 7 price cut to Rs. 6649 from Rs.34999
Photo Credit: iQOO
The powerful iQOO Neo 7 smartphone is available at an amazingly low price of Rs. 6649.
Photo Credit: iQOO
Buy here
Amazon is offering a huge discount on the iQOO Neo 7 during its Summer Sale.
Photo Credit: iQOO
During the Amazon Great Summer Sale, iQOO Neo 7 price cut is catching eye-balls.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The iQOO Neo 7 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in Frost Blue colour fully priced at Rs. 34999 as per Amazon, is available at a discount of a whopping 17 percent.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Product Page
You can buy iQOO Neo 7 priced at just Rs. 28999. Amazon is also offering bank offers on the device including Rs. 1250 with ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank.
Photo Credit: Amazon
On availing both -- the bank offers and Amazon's price cut, the price of the iQOO Neo 7 can further reduce to just Rs. 27749.
Photo Credit: Amazon
If you also take the exchange deal, you could get a discount of up to Rs. 21100. By selecting the With Exchange option while purchasing the phone, you can potentially lower the cost to a mere Rs. 6649.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Exchange value will be based on the working condition and resale value of your phone. Also, the exchange offer may vary depending on your location.
Photo Credit: Amazon
However, with the assistance of bank offers and exchange deals, you can buy the iQOO Neo 7 5G for less than Rs. 20000.
Photo Credit: Amazon
iQOO Neo 7 specs and features: It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It packs the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and is powered by a 5000mAh battery which supports 120W fast charging.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Click here
iQOO Neo 7 packs a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64MP camera with OIS and LED flash, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.