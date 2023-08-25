Is becoming a top-notch lawyer your dream? Check out these 5 apps to clear CLAT exam 2024
In India, if you aspire to become a lawyer, you will have to clear the CLAT exam. It is one of the toughest exams and therefore, requires a great preparation schedule.
CLAT score will help you get admission to 22 national law universities in India. Try these 5 apps to clear CLAT exam 2024:
LegalEdge CLAT: This app is focused mainly on CLAT preparation and consists of a range of study materials, mock tests, and previous years' papers. It also has a performance analysis feature so that you can track your progress and work on your weaker portions.
BYJU'S - The Learning App: This is a well-known app that covers a wide range of competitive exams including law entrance exams like CLAT.
This app is famous for its interactive video lectures, adaptive learning modules, and quizzes to assess your understanding.
Unacademy: As we all know Unacademy is a renowned app for the preparation of various competitive exams including CLAT.
It benefits students with its communicative live classes, video lectures, study material, and doubt-clearing sessions conducted by experienced educators.
Oliveboard: This is a really useful app for CLAT and other Law Entrance exams that will help you prepare for CLAT 2024.
With this app, you can get regular mock tests, notes, and live classes by expert and experienced faculty members.
CLAT 2024 LLB Law Exam Prep: If you want a thorough preparation, you may choose this app, as it provides various important videos, and notes from CLAT Experts for English, Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, quantitative Aptitude, and much more.
If you face problems remembering legal current affairs, this app has sorted out that problem for you. You will get the latest Legal & Daily Current Affairs, GK from important national magazines and newspapers.