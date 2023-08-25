Is UPSC your dream too? Crack this tough exam with the help of these 5 apps, get civil services top job
Are you worried about your UPSC preparation? Stop stressing now! These 5 apps can be the Ultimate guide to clear the UPSC civil services exam. Check them out now:
Unacademy: The Unacademy app is famous for its live and recorded video lectures for the preparation of the UPSC IAS Exam.
You can access various study materials, mock tests, and get thorough guidance through live video lectures on this app.
VISION IAS: If you are preparing for UPSC, You must have definitely heard of Vision IAS. This renowned coaching for UPSC also has an online app.
You can get strategic guidance to prepare for UPSC along with study materials, live video lectures, and various mock tests.
All UPSC papers: If you were searching for practice question papers for the UPSC, you can get them all now in one place. This app has previous years' papers of UPSC mains and prelims.
You can access the UPSC papers on this app from 2009 to 2023. There are old papers available from the years 1990 - 2008. You can download them and access them offline.
Drishti IAS: Online app for this renowned coaching center gives you access to UPSC IAS Live Online Classes, Study Materials, and Pendrive video courses. You can also get access to free Daily Current Affairs and Quiz (MCQ Tests).
Vajiram IAS app: With this app, you will be equipped with daily Current Affairs, well-researched news articles by experts, and various study materials.
To practice regularly, you will also get daily MCQs based on Current Affairs to level up your UPSC preparation.