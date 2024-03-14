ISRO jobs: Exciting opportunities now open for junior personal assistants and assistants - apply quickly!
Published Mar 14, 2024
Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is seeking applications for Junior Personal Assistant and Assistant positions. Prestigious opportunities at the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) under the Department of Space in the Government of India.
ISRO Jobs Details: 10 assistant positions and six openings for junior personal assistants. Written and skill tests will determine candidate selection, administered independently. Online registration deadline: March 31, 2024.
Eligibility Criteria: 1. Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from an accredited university. 2. Minimum requirement: 60% aggregate or 6.32 CGPA on a 10-point scale. 3. Strong computer skills are preferred.
Secure your future with ISRO! Apply now to embark on an exciting career journey. Visit the official website for detailed information and application procedures.
What's in it for you? Selected candidates will be placed in Level-4 of the pay matrix, with a salary ranging from Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100.
Starting from the minimum basic wage of Rs. 25500 per month, candidates will also receive additional benefits.
Enjoy perks! Those who don't use Departmental Housing and Transportation facilities will receive Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Transport Allowance.
Join ISRO for a promising career! With competitive salaries and benefits, there are ample opportunities for growth and advancement.