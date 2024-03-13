From radio blackouts to auroras, know effects caused by this solar phenomenon

Solar Storm

Published Mar 13, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA

Solar storms are a variety of eruptions of mass and energy from the solar surface, as per NASA.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

When a solar storm strikes Earth, it can cause several effects while interacting with the planet’s magnetic field.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

From radio blackouts to auroras, know the effects caused by a solar storm.

Photo Credit: NASA

 The high-speed solar flares spewed out by a solar storm interact with the Earth's electromagnetic field and spark Geomagnetic storms.

Photo Credit: NASA

Geomagnetic Storms

Photo Credit: Unsplash

When solar storms hit Earth, they interact with the magnetosphere and induce currents in electrical systems. This leaves power grids vulnerable to blackouts.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Power Grid Failure

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Solar Storms can also cause a change in the migration patterns of birds, whales and even bees since they rely on the magnetic fields of the Earth for navigation.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Changes in Bird Migration Patterns

Photo Credit: Unsplash

While Earth’s magnetic field protects it from solar particles, they get funnelled towards the poles, causing an ionizing effect, effectively absorbing shortwave radio waves and causing a loss of communication.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Radio Blackouts

Photo Credit: Unsplash

During a geomagnetic storm, magnetic field lines of the Earth get disturbed, releasing extremely high magnetic energy and ionizing oxygen in the upper atmosphere. This turns it into blue-green hues of light, which we know as Auroras.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Auroras

