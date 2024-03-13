From radio blackouts to auroras, know effects caused by this solar phenomenon
Solar Storm
Solar storms are a variety of eruptions of mass and energy from the solar surface, as per NASA.
When a solar storm strikes Earth, it can cause several effects while interacting with the planet’s magnetic field.
The high-speed solar flares spewed out by a solar storm interact with the Earth's electromagnetic field and spark Geomagnetic storms.
Geomagnetic Storms
When solar storms hit Earth, they interact with the magnetosphere and induce currents in electrical systems. This leaves power grids vulnerable to blackouts.
Power Grid Failure
Solar Storms can also cause a change in the migration patterns of birds, whales and even bees since they rely on the magnetic fields of the Earth for navigation.
Changes in Bird Migration Patterns
While Earth’s magnetic field protects it from solar particles, they get funnelled towards the poles, causing an ionizing effect, effectively absorbing shortwave radio waves and causing a loss of communication.
Radio Blackouts
During a geomagnetic storm, magnetic field lines of the Earth get disturbed, releasing extremely high magnetic energy and ionizing oxygen in the upper atmosphere. This turns it into blue-green hues of light, which we know as Auroras.