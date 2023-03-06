Jack-of-all-trades smartphones under 20000! Redmi Note 12, Oppo F21 Pro, Galaxy A23, more
Every other day, you can find a new option in the budget smartphone market. Result? A crowded smartphone market under Rs. 20000! If you are confused about getting a new phone, then this guide is for you! (Pexels)
Having a budget of Rs. 20000 and wondering which smartphone will tick all the boxes for you? Fret not!
You just need to find a smartphone with good camera quality, strong processor performance, a nice display, and long battery life that stays alive up to a day at least. Without much ado, let’s find some options for you. (Pexels)
Redmi Note 12 5G: It can be your go-to option if you are a Redmi fan! Powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, it features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. On top of it, the Note 12 5G offers a 48MP primary camera. Buy it for Rs. 17999 on Amazon.
Poco X4 Pro 5G: With the 5000mAh battery at the helm, the Poco X4 Pro can easily last an entire day. It also gets a 67W charging solution. It is priced at Rs. 16999 on Flipkart. (HT Tech)
Motorola G62 5G: It is perfect for those who want a clean stock Android-like experience! Priced at Rs. 15999, the Moto G62 packs a 5000mAh battery and features 12 5G bands for smooth connectivity.
Apart from these, Moto G62 packs octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset, and a triple camera setup of a 50MP primary lens. (HT Tech)
Realme 10 Pro 5G: The latest addition to the 10 Pro series, featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display is the best option.
It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and houses a massive 5000mAh battery. Buy it for Rs. 18999 on Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy A23: Snapdragon 680 chipset-powered Galaxy A23 packs a quad rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor. It is backed by a 5000 mAh battery. Currently, it is selling for Rs. 18499 on Amazon.
Oppo F21 Pro: With a unique leather-back design and a triple camera setup of a 64MP primary camera along with a 2MP depth and a 2MP microscopic sensor brings a photography-rich experience. It is currently priced at Rs. 19299 on Amazon.