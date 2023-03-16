Jaw-dropping deal! Google Pixel 7 Pro price crashes to 47999 against 84999
Don't miss out on this Google Pixel 7 Pro price drop! You can upgrade your smartphone while paying less for more. Read on to know how. (HT Tech)
If photography is one of your top priorities while buying a new smartphone, then the flagship Google Pixel 7 Pro is the answer! (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 7 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup of 50MP + 48MP + 12MP. (HT Tech)
Not just that, the Pixel 7 Pro is a handsome-looking smartphone and uses the power of the new Tensor G2 chipset. (HT Tech)
Flipkart is currently offering incredible discounts, exchange deals, and bank offers on the 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 7 Pro. (Unsplash)
Originally priced at Rs. 84999, the phone can now be purchased for Rs. 80999 with a discount of Rs. 4000. (Unsplash)
For more savings, you can benefit from exchange deals, discounts, and bank offers. (AFP)
By taking advantage of the exchange offer on the Google Pixel 7 Pro, you can enjoy an additional Rs. 23000 reduction in price. (Unsplash)
Furthermore, Flipkart is providing bank offers of up to Rs. 10000 with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI credit and debit cards for Pixel 7 Pro. (Unsplash)
Once you avail of these discounts, the price of the Pixel 7 Pro can come down to just Rs. 47999. (Reuters)
However, we suggest checking the available value of your old smartphone. (Unsplash)