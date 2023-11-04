JEE Main 2024 exam is nearing! Boost your preparation with these 4 apps
Published Nov 04, 2023
Every year lakhs of students apply for the JEE Main 2024 exam to get into the top engineering colleges of India. If you are preparing for JEE exam 2024, try these 4 apps to accelerate your preparations:
Testbook app: Testbook is a well-known app designed to help the JEE mains aspirants with a wide range of preparation material.
The Testbook app provides study material that helps to understand the exam pattern, including subject-specific notes and various practice and reading materials in downloadable PDF format.
Unacademy: This is a renowned platform for JEE Mains exam preparation. It offers live lectures, study materials, and physical notes.
With the Unacademy app, you can select from a range of courses designed to meet your specific needs and improve your performance, particularly in your weaker areas.
Allen Digital app: This app provides engaging video lectures with personalized learning techniques to effectively prepare for JEE Mains 2024 exam. Allen Digital app provides a variety of courses and test series that you can subscribe to for long-term preparation.
Vedantu: This app offers interactive live classes and recorded lectures by expert lecturers for JEE Main 2024.
The Vedantu app provides free access to a variety of sample papers in PDF format, which can come in handy during your daily practice.
MyPAT (My Performance Analysis Test): MyPAT, powered by FITJEE, is an online learning app that provides personalized test series, study materials, and performance analysis.
MyPAT app offers an extensive collection of mock tests and sample papers for JEE Main 2024.