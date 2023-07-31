Know about SSC JE exam and 5 best apps to prepare for it
SSC JE stands for Staff Selection Commission Junior Engineer exam. It is a competitive examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in India to recruit Junior Engineers in various government departments and organizations.
The SSC JE exam is typically divided into two papers:
Paper-I: This is a computer-based examination that tests candidates' general intelligence and reasoning ability, general awareness, and technical knowledge in their respective engineering disciplines.
Paper-II: This is also a computer-based exam. After qualifying in Paper-I, candidates are eligible for Paper-II, which is a descriptive test requiring candidates to answer technical questions related to their specific engineering branch.
To prepare for the SSC JE exam, you can use various apps that offer study materials, mock tests, and practice questions. Some popular apps for SSC JE preparation include:
Byjus: It Offers study material, mock tests, and daily quizzes for SSC JE and other government exams.
Testbook: This app provides access to SSC JE study notes, previous year papers, and mock tests to practice.
Oliveboard: This app Offers video lectures, study notes, and mock tests for SSC JE preparation.
Unacademy: it provides live classes and recorded video lectures by educators specializing in SSC JE preparation.
Adda247: It Offers SSC JE exam-specific study materials, quizzes, and test series.