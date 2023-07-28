Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
Did you know you can make a video call for free from WhatsApp desktop? If not, then here is a guide to help you.
WhatsApp Desktop lets you call your contacts for free, regardless of where they are located. You can open the same WhatsApp account from your laptop and make calls.
You’ll require a strong internet connection for video calling. Currently, desktop calling is available only on 64-bit versions of Windows 10 and macOS 10.13 or later.
To make or receive video calls on WhatsApp Desktop, connect your device to the internet.
If you want to make calls from your computer, you need an audio output device, a microphone, and a camera. Devices without cameras are not supported for video calling.
For a better audio experience, use a headset. Using a separate external microphone and speaker devices might cause an echo.
To video call, open an individual chat with whom you want to call and then tap on the “video call” icon.
If you get an incoming call, you need to press “Answer” or “Decline” or just press “x” to ignore the call.
You can also switch between voice to video call. The contact you’re voice calling can click “OK” or “Switch” to switch the call or Cancel to decline.
When your contact accepts the switch, hover over and click the Camera icon to switch from a voice call to a video call.