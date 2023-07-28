WhatsApp now allows users to record, share video messages

Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced a new feature on WhatsApp, which allows users to send short video messages.

Zuckerberg took to his official Facebook handle and shared a demonstration video along with a caption, “New for WhatsApp -- we're adding the ability to instantly record and share a video message in your WhatsApp chats. It's as easy as sending a quick voice message.”

As per a statement shared by the WhatsApp team, voice messages on WhatsApp changed the way people communicate by providing a quick and secure way to share your voice. Now one can record and share short personal videos directly in the chat.

Video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds.

Sending a video message is as simple as sending a voice message. Just tap to switch to video mode, and hold to record the video. Users can also swipe up to lock and record the video hands-free. Videos will play automatically on mute when opened in a chat, and tapping on the video will start the sound. Video messages are protected with end-to-end encryption to keep your messages secure.

Video messages have begun rolling out and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.