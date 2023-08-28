Latest WhatsApp group features can cause problems; know how to avoid
While these new WhatsApp features are very useful, they can do something opposite too. Check which one of these latest WhatsApp features can cause problems for family and friends.
The latest WhatsApp group features have caused quite an inconvenience to users. Here is how.
Not only features, but WhatsApp also introduced new tools within the app to give a personalized user experience.
However, According to The Sun report, the newly released features are causing problems for WhatsApp users. Let’s check out what those features are.
Recent history sharing: With this feature, members who are newly added can catch up on messages that are shared within the 24 hours prior to their joining.
However, this feature can cause problems if the previously added members have talked about something that they should not. This can create huge arguments between members.
Call scheduling: This feature is rumoured to roll out soon. However, this will allow users to schedule group calls just like we schedule meetings in advance in terms of people’s availability.
With this feature, people will not be able to avoid long unwanted conversations. Group members will also not be able to make any excuses which can result in problems.
WhatsApp Groups without names: Recently, Whatsapp released a blog stating that users will be able to create groups without names or topics. But only six members can be added.
However, this feature may have a bad side too as it will show different group names based on their saved contact names.