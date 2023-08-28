Home How To Stop unwanted messages on WhatsApp; learn how to report and block annoying messages

Stop unwanted messages on WhatsApp; learn how to report and block annoying messages

Know how to deal with bothersome messages on WhatsApp. Block contacts or report messages that raise suspicion.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 28 2023, 13:35 IST
Know how to report and stop unwanted messages on WhatsApp to keep your chats clean and safe. (Pexels)
Know how to report and stop unwanted messages on WhatsApp to keep your chats clean and safe.

WhatsApp is a widely used messaging app, but sometimes, people misuse it by sending unwanted messages. These messages can be irritating, whether they show up in group chats or private conversations. Luckily, WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta Platforms, has a way to deal with this problem. You can block troublesome contacts to stop them from bothering you with spam messages.

If the issue continues, even from known contacts or unknown numbers, WhatsApp has another option. You can report these unwanted messages using a special feature. When you use the "report and block" function, WhatsApp gets notified about the problematic messages, and they take steps to fix the problem.

What Unwanted Messages Look Like

WhatsApp has explained how to spot unwanted messages. There are signs that can help you identify suspicious messages or untrustworthy senders. Be cautious if you see:

1. Typos or bad grammar.

2. Messages telling you to click on a link or activate new features through a link.

3. Requests for your personal information, like credit card or bank details, birthdate, or passwords.

4. Messages asking you to forward them.

5. Claims that you have to pay to use WhatsApp.

Here's How to Report Unwanted WhatsApp Messages:

1. Open the WhatsApp app on your phone.

2. Find the chat that contains the unwanted message or the sender you want to report.

3. Tap and hold the message you want to report. This will highlight the message and show a toolbar at the top of the screen.

4. In the toolbar, look for a "Report" option (it looks like a flag). Tap on it.

5. WhatsApp will ask you why you're reporting the message. Choose the most appropriate reason from the options provided.

6. If needed, you can include a description or comments about the issue.

7. After providing the necessary information, tap "Next" or "Submit," depending on your device.

In short, This way, you can make WhatsApp better by getting rid of those annoying messages.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 13:34 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets