Limited-time deal! Don’t miss the chance to nab Samsung Galaxy A73 at 10999 against 47490
There are very few instances when you get a chance to grab a premium or mid-range smartphone at an affordable price. This is that rare chance! (HT Tech)
Buy here
If you are looking for a premium feature-loaded smartphone at an affordable price, then check out this deal!
As the deal is available for a limited time, you need to hurry! The Samsung Galaxy A73 smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage has a retail price of Rs. 47490. (HT Tech)
Thanks to this huge offer by Flipkart that will let you save a whopping amount.
Read here
Because of this Samsung Galaxy A73 price cut, you can avail of a flat 11 percent discount on the device and purchase it for Rs. 41999. (HT Tech)
Additionally, there are bank offers available that can provide you with further discounts.
If you use an HDFC bank credit or debit card, you can receive an additional Rs. 2000 off on your purchase. (HT Tech)
But wait, there's more! You can take advantage of an exchange deal and receive a massive discount of up to Rs. 29000 on this smartphone.
Depending on the value of your old device, you could end up with an unbelievably low price for the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G.
(HT Tech)
It's worth noting that the exact amount of discount you receive will depend on the specific device you're trading in.
Check here
With all the available discounts combined, you may be able to purchase the Samsung Galaxy A73 for an incredibly low price of only Rs. 10999. (HT Tech)