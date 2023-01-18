 Samsung Galaxy A73 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 29,990 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 670) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A73 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A73 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹29,990
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 670)
    108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    32 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G price in India starts at Rs.29,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is Rs.23,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 45 Hours(4G)
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • Li-ion
    • 01h 05m 18s
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 45 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 32 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • F1.8
    • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • No
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Single
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 163.7 mm
    • Awesome Mint, Awesome Gray, Awesome White
    • 7.6 mm
    • 76.1 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP67
    • Dust proof
    • 181 grams
    Display
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Super AMOLED Plus
    • 20:9
    • 393 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 120 Hz
    • 87 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • Samsung One UI
    • Android v12
    • April 8, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Galaxy A73 5G
    • Samsung
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Head: 1.140 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 6 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 670)
    • Adreno 642L
    • LPDDR4X
    • 24.0 s
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
    • 8 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 108+12+5+5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 99.6 GB
    Samsung Galaxy A73 5g