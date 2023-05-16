Massive Samsung Galaxy A73 price cut announced on Amazon

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published May 16, 2023
Photo Credit: HT Tech

Samsung Galaxy A73 is fully priced at Rs. 47490, but you can get a massive discount. Here is how to bag the deal.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

 You can buy Samsung Galaxy A73 at an affordable price after applying the discount.

Buy here
Photo Credit: HT Tech

At launch, Samsung Galaxy A73 5G was widely considered as an expensive smartphone.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Previously priced at Rs. 47490, the phone has got a huge discount. The 256GB model of the Samsung Galaxy A73 is now available at Rs. 39730.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Well, with a combo of bank offers and exchange deals, you can now purchase it for just Rs. 16580.

Product Page
Photo Credit: Samsung

If you use HSBC credit cards, then you can get an instant discount of Rs. 2000.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Amazon is also offering exchange deals on the Samsung Galaxy A73 that can go as high as up to Rs. 21150.

Photo Credit: Samsung

To determine if the exchange offer is applicable in your location, you will need to enter your pin code.

Photo Credit: Samsung

It's important to keep in mind that the discount amount may differ based on the model and condition of your device. That means you may, or may not, get the full exchange value of Rs. 21150.

Photo Credit: Samsung

In case you do manage to get the full amount, if you meet all the requirements, you have the opportunity to get the Samsung Galaxy A73 for just Rs. 16580 while combining price cut, bank offers, and exchange deals.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A73 offers a top-notch performance despite being stuck with the Snapdragon 778G chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A73 packs a 108MP main camera and 12MP + 5MP + 5MP secondary cameras. Moreover, the 32MP front camera delivers excellent selfies.

Click here